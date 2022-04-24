Minna-based journalist declares for House of Reps race 

A Minna-based journalist and former chief press secretary, Alhaji Mahmud Abdullahi, has declared his intention to contest the House of Representative seat.

He said he intends to represent Agaie/Lapai Federal Constituency on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC).

Abdullahi, who served for eight years as CPS to late Governor Abdullahi Abdulkadir Kure, made his aspiration known before a large crowd at Lapai party secretariat weekend.

Mahmud assured of better representation in the lower chamber of the National Assembly and called for the support of the people to actualise his dream.

He said as a rural person, who is aware of the problems of the people, especially the rural dwellers, he would do everything possible to change the political narrative of the constituency if given the opportunity to serve.

Former Commissioner of Information, Strategy and Culture, Mr Jonathan Tsado Vatsa, said 2023 will surely be different because democracy is advancing, adding that there is the need for better candidate who will work for the interest of the people.

He said the electoratehave learnt their lessons following the past mistakes of voting for non competent persons who represented some few individuals and groups to the detriment of the masses.

Vatsa described Alhaji Abdullahi as the man of the people, concerned with how to improve the standard of living of the people adding that he deserved to be given the opportunity to serve.

The chairman of APC in Lapai, Alhaji Usman Ndagi Achitukpa, said the aspirant is a well known individual who had served the state meritoriously and assured him of the support of the people.

