Minna COE provost reappointed

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state has reappointed Prof. Mohammed Yakubu Auna as the Provost of Niger State College of Education (COE), Minna for second term.

The governor also appointed four principal officers for school of health technology, Minna for the first time in the history of the institution.

The state Commissioner of Tertiary Education, Professor Aliyu Baba, stated this at the weekend in Minna.

Presenting letters of appointment to the appointees at the state Ministry of Tertiary Education, Friday, the commissioner urged them to assist the government in the eradication of fake certificates in the civil service by ensuring that graduates of their institutions merited the certificates given to them.

He sai, “the Civil Service in the is in confusion at the moment because of the issue of fake certificates, as most of the fake certificates discovered during the last verification exercise came from the state Tertiary Institutions.”

He, therefore,urged heads of the state owned institutions to deal with certificate racketeering in their various institutions.

The Commissioner said he was happy with the leadership style of Prof. Auna adding that he would love to see him appointed the Vice Chancellor of IBB University Lapai after completing his tenure in COE Minna.

He charged the new principal officers of School of Health Technology Minna to dream big for the school, saying the government will support them to achieve it,

He said that government is working on the law establishing the school to upgrade it to higher institution from secondary school status.