Minna to host 2nd solid minerals expo

The Second Northern Nigeria Solid Minerals Fair and Workshop will hold from 13 to 15 December at the LegboKutigi International Conference Center,Minna, Niger state.

A statement by the organisers said the specialized trade fair will now hold yearly following the success of the maiden edition heldin May, last year at the Kaduna International Trade Fair Ground.

The theme of this year’s expo is:“The Mines and Mineral Sector as a Key Player in Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.” It is jointly organized by the Niger State Government, the Niger Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture and Proedge Communication.

The three-day event will be attended by the Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello; Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Abubakar Bawa Buhari; the President, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, Iyalode Alaba Lawson, managers of all chambers of commerce and other key industry players from all the 19 Northern States in Nigeria.

This year’s expo is designed to register a great impact by exposing the massive job creation potentials available to State and Local Governments through small scale mining as well as avenues for wealth creation among artisanal and small scale miners across the region.

“In the last three years, the federal government through the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development has rolled out several regulatory frameworks and investment friendly policies. It is imperative that states and local governments pick up the gauntlet, exploring avenues to create jobs and enhance wealth through the creation of special purpose vehicles or engage in joint ventures in exploiting the vast mineral deposits in their domain.