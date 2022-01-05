Minor fire at P/Harcourt refinery put out, says NNPC

The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited said it put out a minor fire that occurred at the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC).

According to the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the company, Garba Deen Muhammad, the incident, which was contained in less than two hours was caused by a spark while a 33,000 litre truck was discharging naphtha into a tank at the PHRC on new year day..

“The management of the refinery led by the Managing Director, who was at the scene supervising the operation, immediately mobilized the safety structure at the PHRC and with support from the Federal Fire service, successfully brought the fire under control.

“The management of the PHRC wishes to reassure Nigerians resident in the neighbourhood of the facility that they have no cause to worry about the incident; and to also affirm that the safety of life and of property is at the top of its priority list.

“The incident affected only the discharging truck and the pump bay. No other property was damaged.

“The management and staff of the PHRC hereby extends its profound appreciations to all those that contributed in bringing a speedy end to the incidence; while wishing all Nigerians a very happy and fulfilling New Year 2022,” Garba Deen said.

