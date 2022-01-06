Miraculous! Veteran actress, Iyabo Oko, resurrects hours after doctor pronounced her dead

A veteran actress, Sidikat Odukanwi, popularly known as Iyabo Oko on Thursday resurrected hours after she was confirmed dead.

Her daughter Bisi Aisha had on Wednesday evening revealed via her social media handle that Iyabo Oko passed on, aged 61.

However, Aisha on Thursday morning said, “Wonderful being, she moved her hand after being confirmed dead three hours ago. God, we will forever praise your holy name,” Aisha stated on Thursday morning.

Aisha also confirmed that Iyabo is now at the hospital receiving treatment.