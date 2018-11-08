‘MIREMCO committed to promoting mineral devt in Kogi’

Kogi state Mineral Resources and Environmental Committee (MIREMCO) has said it has mediated the signing of several community development agreements (CDAs) towards sustainable mineral resource development.

Chairman of the committee, Hajia Hassiat Ozavize Suleiman, disclosed this in Lokoja yesterday while addressing newsmen as part of activities marking one year of MIREMCO in the state.

According to her, the committee which was established in the 36 states of the federation since 2007 to facilitate rapid mineral resources development was virtually non-existent in the state before the presen tadministration of Governor Yahaya Bello revived it.

Suleiman said, “We have held several meetings and generated substantial amount of reports and recommendations to the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, which placed Kogi MIREMCO second at the first national discourse on the opportunities and challenges of artisanal mining.

“Aggressive sensitisation of artisans on health and environmental risks of illegal mining by MIREMCO has drastically reduced its scourge in the last one year of its inauguration.”

In his remark, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Solid Minerals, Hon. Charles Umoru, said the committee received the vibrancy it deserves as a result of the political will of Governor Bello and its importance to the national economic development.

