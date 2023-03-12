Miri Ward in Bauchi marginalised 

It is even more worrisome that these out-of-school children become victims of circumstances. They get killed, maltreated and sexually harassed.

It is the reason education is necessary, hence the need to make necessary provision for these schools so that children, especially in the North, are able to attend as there are many out-of-school children in the region. These children are roaming the streets, begging and going through all manner of hardships, which a 30-year old man cannot withstand, just to eke a living and support their parents at home.

Education is paramount. In Nigeria today, once you do not attend school or sit in a classroom to be taught by a teacher or lecturer, you are regarded as an illiterate (jahili, in Hausa language).

This is to draw the attention of Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state, to the fact that over time, the good people of Miri ward in the state have cried enough, having been left out in almost everything, particularly, in terms of infrastructure, empowerment, among other areas of developments.

Rafin Tambari village in Miri ward of Bauchi state is being marginalised. The only existing primary school is dilapidated. It now looks like a place where even a rich man cannot keep nor feed his dogs in.

The pupils get hit by the sun during the day, and get beaten by the rain too. The children/pupils suffer all these because of the inability of the Bauchi state government to make the place a little bit conducive for learning, thereby forcing some of these children to quit school and focus on begging, everywhere in the street.

Should we continue this way? Absolutely not. These children have a right to education. These children are termed the leaders of tomorrow. For God’s sake, they deserve a good future. They deserve a better Nigeria where education is valued.

Amina, a pupil of the Tambari Model Primary School decries: “I prefer to beg or hawk because it seems to pay off. Anytime I go to school, it is as if I am wasting my time. Only few teachers are coming. The few who come are not even comfortable. They get to stand throughout whenever they are in school. No cheers to sit, no staff room for them. Only a few teachers are now left struggling with us.

“So, I prefer to hawk because we seem to have been be forgotten. As you can see, the building has collapsed, no chairs to sit. We sit on bare floor to learn. The roof are off the remaining building”.

Hmmmm! Imagine a child of just 10 years losing interest and hope in the education system of Nigeria. It calls for concern.

Without a doubt, the Bauchi state government has done well in the state, particularly, on road construction. It has constructed the road that links Sabon Kaura and Rafin Tambari Village. This effort by the Bala Mohammed government is not taken for granted by the people of the state, especially the people of the Rafin Tambari community where there is also a linkage of these constructions.

Sir, the people of Rafin Tambari, in Miri ward of the state contributed some percentage of votes too, hence the need to renovate and employ more teachers in the said primary school, especially now that you are seeking re-election come March 18, 2023. Even a pledge can go a long way.

Mary Bawa,

Mass Communication Department, Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic, Bauchi,

Bauchi state

[email protected]