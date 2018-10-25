‘Mischief makers behind text messages against NSCDC’

A group, Citizens Watch Advocacy Initiative (CWAI), has stated that

mischief makers were behind the malicious text messages circulated on

social media against the “rebranding of the NSCDC for the

rehabilitation, reintegration, mitigation and the protection of key

national assets and infrastructure under the leadership of

Comptroller-General, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu.”

It stated this in a press statement issued yesterday in Abuja by its

Executive Secretary, Omoba Kenneth Aigbegbele, and Publicity

Secretary, Comrade Inuwa Sule.

The statement read in part: “As champions and propagators of

transparency, good governance and accountability in the country, these

malicious and politically motivated smear campaigns and text messages

are intended to cast aspersions on the hard-earned reputation of the

Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC).

“Our worry stems from the fact that these mischief makers and

provocateurs donning the garb of public officers hide under the

umbrella and cloak of anti-corruption war to persecute their preserved

enemies with contrary views.”

Continuing, it read: “The deliberate blackmail, witch-hunt is

unfortunate and mischievously carried out by a faceless group against

the management of NSCDC. The said text messages are not only spurious

and wicked, but a fabricated fallacy to change the position and

proactive narrative of the Corps and portray it in bad light.

“CWAI, therefore, urges Nigerians to disregard the innuendos

orchestrated by fifth columnists, salute the NSCDC gallantry,

patriotism, new sense of direction and the determination to rid the

country of vandals and criminal elements and, therefore, passes a vote

of confidence on the hierarchy of the NSCDC and the anti-corruption

stance of the comptroller-general.

“We urge the authorities of the NSCDC to remain focused and undeterred

in their on-going efforts to reposition the organisation and provide

best management practices.”

