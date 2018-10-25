‘Mischief makers behind text messages against NSCDC’

A group, Citizens Watch Advocacy Initiative (CWAI), has stated that
mischief makers were behind the malicious text messages circulated on
social media against the “rebranding of the NSCDC for the
rehabilitation, reintegration, mitigation and the protection of key
national assets and infrastructure under the leadership of
Comptroller-General, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu.”
It stated this in a press statement issued yesterday in Abuja by its
Executive Secretary, Omoba Kenneth Aigbegbele, and Publicity
Secretary, Comrade Inuwa Sule.
The statement read in part: “As champions and propagators of
transparency, good governance and accountability in the country, these
malicious and politically motivated smear campaigns and text messages
are intended to cast aspersions on the hard-earned reputation of the
Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC).
“Our worry stems from the fact that these mischief makers and
provocateurs donning the garb of public officers hide under the
umbrella and cloak of anti-corruption war to persecute their preserved
enemies with contrary views.”
Continuing, it read: “The deliberate blackmail, witch-hunt is
unfortunate and mischievously carried out by a faceless group against
the management of NSCDC. The said text messages are not only spurious
and wicked, but a fabricated fallacy to change the position and
proactive narrative of the Corps and portray it in bad light.
“CWAI, therefore, urges Nigerians to disregard the innuendos
orchestrated by fifth columnists, salute the NSCDC gallantry,
patriotism, new sense of direction and the determination to rid the
country of vandals and criminal elements and, therefore, passes a vote
of confidence on the hierarchy of the NSCDC and the anti-corruption
stance of the comptroller-general.
“We urge the authorities of the NSCDC to remain focused and undeterred
in their on-going efforts to reposition the organisation and provide
best management practices.”
