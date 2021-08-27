Miscreants loot, burn 14 shops, demolish 2 Mosques in Jos South LGA

Miscreants have looted have looted and burnt at least 14 shops, even as two mosques were pulled down at vegetables section of Building Materials Market of Jos South Local Government Area, Plateau state.

The Secretary, Vegetables Traders Association, Plateau state Chapter, Alhaji Fodio Umar, said the two Mosques were demolished by unknown hoodlums at the time of curfew.

“It is confirmed that some miscreants, have demolished the two Mosques in our market. They started the demolition on Wednesday and completed Thursday afternoon and they have completely pulled down the mosques to foundation level. They also burgled our shops and looted lots of our belongings,” he said.

Umar said reports have been made to the police area command at Sabon Barki, noting that the association’s chairman Mr. Dalyop Pwasa, was in contact with the area commander.

“He has been doing his best, he mobilise trucks that evacuated lots of our goods out of this market. He was the one that called fire fighters that quenched the inferno” the secretary said.

When contacted the Chairman of the Market Mr. Dalyop Pwasa also confirmed 14 shops were burned down.

Calls to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Ubah Ogaba, was not answered, just as text message was also not responded to at time of filling this report.