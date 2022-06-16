Miscreants overrunning our communities, Lugbe residents cry out



Indigenous people in Lugbe have decried the over flooding of the community by miscreants who disguise as scavengers are unleashing mayhem on lawful residents.



They appealed for government’s quick intervention Thursday when the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) resumed its onslaught against roadside trading and other illegal operators of scrap market.



Some of the youth leaders in the community, who raised the alarm, said they have become very helpless and insecure over the influx of miscreants and their increasing criminalities in the area.



One of the leaders, Yohanna Habila, noted that: “The community has tried to control them, but you know that these people are rude. They seem to have overshadowed the community at the moment. That is why we are appealing that the taskforce should continue with this exercise to help in controlling them.”



Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah, who led the squad for the operation, vowed that enforcement against roadside trading and other illegalities won’t abate until the administration achieves the desired result.



Attah noted that containing the excesses of the miscreants has been tasking, but the squad will continue to live up to its responsibility.



While he expressed dismay that the dismantled illegal roadside markets that defaced the Airport road, had been reorganised by some residents, he said the cleaning exercise will be sustained.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

