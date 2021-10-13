Misdeeds allegations against NSCDC’s Audi based on sentiments – CGACT

The executive director, Competent Governance for Accountability and Civic Trust (CGACT), Ambassador Godwin Oghenero Erheriene, has said the allegations of Nepotism, award of contracts to cronies and blood relatives and secret recruitments and others against the helmsman of the Nigeria Security Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr. Ahmmed Abubakar Audi, were based on pure sentiments.

According to him, the allegations were too weighty to be heaped on an individual without concrete evidence.

Amb. Erheriene stated this in a press statement he issued Wednesday in Abuja.

The statement read in part, “I would like to use this opportunity to advise those persons who are in the forefront of the on-going campaign for the removal of the head of the Nigeria Security Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr. Ahmmed Abubakar Audi, on allegations bordering on the following: Nepotism, contract kickbacks, award contracts to cronies and blood relatives and secret recruitments.

“The aforementioned are too weighty to be laid on someone without concrete evidence as a back-up. The allegations levelled against Dr. Audi are a mere response to sentimental suspicions which are capable of denting a painstaking career that had been built overtime.

“These allegations are too weighty and, therefore, must be logically dissected in order to set the records straight. I stand for what l’m convinced is right. I will take the allegations one after the other to buttress to my stand. Dr. Audi is barely six months in office; so logically, he needs at least one to two years as CG to be able to perpetrate these allegations, especially the ones bordering on finance. Also, the paramilitary does not do secret recruitments. Therefore, for the recruitment to be a success, the recruits need to have IPPIS numbers. And for that to be done, that means it’s a public affair and not a private one.”

“Secondly, the area bordering on nepotism should not be confused and misinterpreted. People work with people they understand. Government’s contracts are procedural. They follow a bureaucracy. So, Dr. Audi cannot just award contracts to anyone he likes. All these allegations are responses of envy.

“We, in the civil society, will continue to be the society’s watchdog as we will continue to criticise, blow the whistle, condemn and raise the alarm if we find any public office-holder wanting. We will conversely appreciate, applaud and make recommendations when necessary.”

