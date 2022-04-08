Misquoted social media comment: NYSC management clears air, frowns at sensationalism

The management of the National Youth Service Corps ( NYSC) has advised the general public to disregard the report trending on social media, which advised corps members not to criticise President Muhammadu Buhari and government policies as purportedly credited to the Director-General of NYSC, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim.

A statement made available to Blueprint Friday from the DG’s office said Major General Ibrahim was grossly misquoted because he only adminished corps members to uphold national unity and avoid fake news.

“The attention of NYSC management has been drawn to the above caption trending on the social media, purported to have been said by the Director-General.

“Management wishes to state that the caption is very misleading, and at variance with the admonitions of the Director-General to 2022 Batch “A” Stream Two Corps Members during an address to them at the NYSC Ondo State Orientation Camp.

“The Director-General advised the Corps Members to use the social media responsibly; in a way that will promote national unity and integration. He further counselled them to guard against the spread of fake news,” the statement read in part.

The statement revealed that NYSC chief executive never made mention of the caption alluded to him.

“Interestingly, the body of the report trending does not equally contain that allusion.

“Management wishes to plead with reporters to avoid over sensationalism and report things that are factual so as to avoid misrepresentation of issues.”