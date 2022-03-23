Miss Attahiru, 10, to represent Nigeria at Princess Universe pageant

A 10-year-old girl, Miss Allyssa Attahiru, who recently won the Charminkids Beauty Pageant, in Lagos, is set to represent Nigeria at the upcoming Charmin Princess Universe pageant in the United States of America organised by Charminkids International USA.

Miss Attahiru, along other talented kids, will receive scholarship awards from the All Kids for Christ Nations Scholarship, USA, as part of activities to mark this year’s Children’s Day on May 27, 2022.

In fulfilment of her vision Attahiru launched her pet project aimed at helping the less privileged in the society by donating school materials including books, pens, and classroom items to LEA Primary School in Waru, Apo District of Abuja, recently.

Speaking during the event, which was supported by Young Ambassadors Against Drug Abuse Initiative (YAADAI), which Miss Alhassan is part of, the little beauty queen expressed the desire to use her talents to touch the lives of the less privilege. According to her, “Beauty is not about our outward appearance but about our personality and carriage, attraction between us and our environment, how kind we are to people and words and actions which we portray.

“Beauty can be an asset and a key to success, if used and managed well, and this can be achieved by being kind, courageous, helpful, competent and capable of doing things you dream of.”

Miss Attahiru enjoined young Nigerians of her generation not to be overcome by challenges but strive to do good always and live their dreams.

“Winning this crown has taught me to strive for whatever dreams I wish to become in life and never give up. I would call on every young girl not to be afraid to pursue her dream or underestimate her potential.

“I believe you can achieve greatness despite your age and background. As an Ambassador, a lot is expected of me in terms of mortality and virtues.

“I wish to also add that as part of my pet project I wish to give louder voice to the plight of the most vulnerable and marginalized children in the country.

“I will support and encourage education for all, especially the girl child, as this is the only viable legacy you can give a child.

“My campaign will focus on child marriage, child Labour, sexual and gender based violence and I will advocate for gender equity in line with Sustainable Development Goals 1-17,” she stated.

On her part the Convener and Initiator of YAADAI, Hajia Zainab Khalil, explained that the event was to celebrate Miss Attahiru and other Nigerians girls that have made the country proud.

She congratulated the YAADAI female football team that recently won Southampton FC competition for girls in Lagos, stating: “We celebrate a young child that has made Nigeria proud. We are talking about breaking the bias to mark this year’s International Women’s Day.

“Miss Attahiru along with other girls with similar achievements are inspiration to other girls who are willing to do even greater things for this country and for humanity. Eventually, these girls will rule the world,” Hajia Khalil declared.