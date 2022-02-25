Missed flight: We protected Kano Emir’s reputation, says Air Peace

Nigerian carrier, Air Peace, Friday, clarified a supposed misunderstanding and altercations between the entourage of the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, led by his cousin, Prince Isa Bayero, and the Chairman of the airline, Mr Allen Onyema, over missed flight by the emir and his contingent.

The management of the Airline denied that it put the Kano Monarch to disrepute, affirming that it rather prevented his name from being ridiculed had the airline carried out the desires of the emir’s details.

Prince Isa Bayero in a letter to the Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA0, Captain Musa Nuhu, alleged that Air Peace disrespected the Emir of Kano and the people of Kano for refusing to delay a 6.15am flight to Kano to allow the Emir board having arrived the airport from Banjul, the Gambia at 5:45am on February 24.

Air Peace, Chief Operating Officer, Mrs Toyin Olajide, however, described the allegations as untrue stating that the airline holds the Emir in high esteem.

Toyin said, “Rather than disrespect the revered Emir of Kano, Air Peace did everything to protect the name and image of the emir from ridicule by not succumbing to what Isa Bayero wanted us to do.

“If we had agreed to stop and delay an aircraft, already set to take-off, for another one hour only for the doors to be opened and the Emir to walk in, there would have been a very serious uproar in the media nationwide against both the Airline and the Emir. We pleaded with Isa Bayero to understand but he refused to accept.

“How could Isa Bayero want the management of Air Peace to stop and delay a fully boarded plane with doors already shut and aircraft already moving while our respected Emir and eight others in his entourage, including Isa Bayero, were still at the international wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos after arriving from Banjul,” she queried.

According to her, “The Chairman of Air Peace has the highest regard for the traditional institution as it could be recalled that the Emir of Kano had previously issued a certificate of commendation to the Chairman for his philanthropic work to the people of Kano and as such holds the office of the Emir and all traditional institutions in high esteem.

“We make bold to say that the Emir of Kano we know would have been offended to know that a flight already going was stopped and delayed for over one hour for him.”