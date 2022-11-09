Missing Anambra INEC official found dead

An official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Osita Duruocha, who was declared missing has been found dead.

His corpse was found along Isu-Aniocha-Urum road in Awka North local government area of Anambra state.

The deceased was a Principal Executive Officer II on Grade Level 10 at the electoral commission.

INEC national spokesperson, Barr Festus Okoye, stated this in a statement recently.

He said the commission’s administrative secretary in the state, Jude Okwuonu, reported the disappearance of Mr. Duruocha.

He also informed the commission that Duruocha’s body was found where it was dumped by unknown persons.

“Other staff members of the commission, Duruocha’s brother and the police have evacuated the body and deposited same in the morgue,” the commission spokesperson added.

INEC officials have become targets of attacks by gunmen lately across Nigeria’s South-east.