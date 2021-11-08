Missing FAAN staff Engr Musa’s corpse found floating on Lagos canal

Body of Head of Electrical Engineering Unit (FAAN), Lagos, Engr. AbdulRahaman Musa, declared missing on October 31has been found. His remains was found floating on a canal four days after, on November 4.

Following the discovery of the body of missing FAAN senior staff in Ikeja, Lagos, a cousin, Mallam Nuhu Muhammed, has called on the In­spector General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba to ensure that the Lagos state Police command launches investigation into what he alleged to be a case of assassination.

Nuhu asked the command to arrest and prosecute those behind the gruesome act.

The late Dr Musa was said to have been declared missing on Sunday night of October 31 but his corpse was later found four days later floating on a canal around MMA, Ikeja , not far from his residence.

The 51-year-old father of four left his residence located in Agege area of the state on October 31 for his farm in Ogun state but did not return to his family as he was found dead at Alaramino canal.

His cousin, Nuhu said the deceased has been having a running battle in his department at work.

“I am heartbroken and can’t talk now but I strongly appeal to the IGP to kindly order immediate investigation into the gruesome murder of an innocent family man who has hurt no one,” he said.

Nuhu added that the deceased’s body was taken to the mortuary and that he would have been buried according to Islamic rites if not for the police who were still conducting an autopsy.

He explained that the deceased’s body would be taken to Abuja on Sunday November 7, and then to Okene Kogi state his hometown for burial.