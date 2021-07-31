Missing money: Nasarawa govt breaks silence



The Nasarawa state government, Friday, denied media reports that it is not true that armed robbers besieged the state ministry of finance budget and planning, and carted away the sum of N100 million on Monday 26, July.

A statement signed by the state commissioner of information, culture and tourism, Comrade Dogo Shamma, and made available to newsmen in Lafia revealed that the missing amount was N11, 700,000 million only, not N100 million as purportedly reported.

“We want to, for the purpose of clarity, state that it is not true that the ministry withdrew the sum of N 100,000, 000 million, rather N11, 700,000 million only from the Access bank, Jos road Lafia,” he said.

The statement explained that the money withdrew was meant to host a team from the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission; furnishing as well as refurbishing of N -CARE offices and vehicles.

“The issue of payment of casual workers with the speculated staggering amount of N100,000,000 Million is not true but laughable. We want the public to know that the ministry has 27 casual workers whose monthly allowances is normally paid from the monthly overhead cost.”

The statement added that the state government has engaged security operatives to carry out proper investigation on the unfortunate development.

On Monday, armed robbers trailed staff of the ministry from bank after they went and withdrew the money.

It was when they were about to offload the cash in the office that the suspected gunmen shot sporadically into the air and escaped with the cash.