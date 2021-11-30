Missing officers: Umahi suspends civil servants from Effium communities

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state Tuesday announced suspension of all civil servants from Effium community in Ohaukwu local government area of the state.

The suspension followed the lingering crisis that recently resulted into the abduction of five construction workers and two security personnel in the area.

Governor Umahi announced this suspension during a security summit on the security situation organised by the state’s founding fathers, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) among others.

The governor who was optimistic that perpetrators of the killings and destruction in the area were being funded from outside, said some stakeholders of the area within the state, also fund such.

“The coordinators of the two development centres from the area are hereby removed from office while salaries of permanent secretries from the area are suspended,” he said.

He further threatened to approach the state House of Assembly for the way forward on the chairman of the council and the two House of Assembly members from the area.

Saying that the government cannot sit and watch them receive salaries which goes into sponsoring killings and destruction of the peoples properties.

“Recently, five construction workers on the state’s ring road which passes through the area were killed by unknown people and these workers who know nothing about the crisis were here to help the state.

He said that the suspects arrested over the incident confessed that the workers have been killed and buried and the government in pacifying the affected families, sought to know the location of where they were buried.