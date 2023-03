Nigerian skit maker, Ganiyu Kehinde, also known as Ijoba Lande, has returned home barely 24 hours after his wife declared him missing.

Blueprint had reported on Wednesday that Lande left his house on Sunday, March 26, 2023, without returning home.

Confirming his return on Thursday, March 30, 2023, the skit maker shared a video of himself in his house.

He wrote, “Thanks everyone.”

