Miyetti Allah moves to curb security challenges bedeviling pastoralists 



The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), a Fulani socio cultural organisation, has evolved strategies to curb incessant security challenges bedeviling pastoralists in the country.

This is contained in a communique issued Sunday in Abuja, at the end of MACBAN National Executive Council (NEC) meeting and signed by the national president, Alhaji Hussein Bosso, and national secretary, Baba Ngelzarma.

The communique stated that the NEC meeting presided by MACBAN president was attended by the chairmen and secretaries from the 36 states and that of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It also stated that one Ardo (Ruga leader) from each state as well as the representatives of the Sultan of Sokoto, the Emir of Kano, the Emir of Zazzau and the Emir of Katsina were in attendance.

The communique stated that the meeting deliberated on the security challenges facing pastoralist across the country and issues related to upcoming MACBAN national elections.

It also said that the meeting directed the state chapters of MACBAN to conduct town hall meetings, inviting all Ardos, youth leaders and other critical stakeholders to address the peculiar issues militating against pastoralist’s education.

“ The state chapters were also directed to address factors affecting the well-being of pastoralists and invoke the culture of Pulaku against any family that harbors or aids criminality.



“The association expressed its appreciation for the support it receives as well as the concern of the Sultan of Sokoto on the plight of pastoralists in the country.



“MACBAN assure Sultan that the association will do whatever it takes to restore dignity, culture of Fulani and address issues affecting pastoralists with all the seriousness it deserves.”