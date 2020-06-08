Miyetti Allah refutes media reports about ownership of Nigeria

The national president of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, a Fulani socio-cultural association, Alhaji Bello Abdullahi Bodejo, has refuted news reports making the rounds in the social media that the association wants to set Nigeria on fire.

Bodejo in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja Monday stated that the allegation on Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, in the news report is a blatant fabricated lie, adding that it was the enemies of the Fulbe people that are at work again.

He said they always concoct insidious and malicious falsehood against the Nigeria state.

“I made claims that the Fulbe can enter everywhere without permission, and that the Fulbe are also raising 100,000 militiamen to enforce their will on every community in this country.

“No doubt, I was asked by the Sun Newspapers to react on the formation of Amotekun and my response was that every ethnic group has the inalienable right to defend itself against any aggression, including the Fulbe. The Fulbe will pursue their legitimate business anywhere in Nigeria as the country is as much their inheritance as it is of other groups.”

He stated further that; “More than 804 Fulbe were murdered in cold blood in June, 2017 and more than 10,000 of their cattle killed by mambila militias in Taraba state.

“Continuous killing of our people and stealing and rustling their cattle in Plateau, Southern Kaduna, Benue, Zamfara with no arrest of the perpetrators.”

He said he was misquoted by the media report, adding that with or without Miyetti Allah, the Fulbe have the ability, capacity and right to defend themselves in Nigeria and indeed anywhere.

“Let those who wish this our great country ill look for other means but leave the Fulbe alone. We have enough of our problems without adding salt to injury,” Bodejo said.