Miyetti Allah rejects Plateau livestock transformation programme bill

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) Plateau state chapter, Tuesday, rejected a pending bill for a law to establish the Plateau State Livestock Transformation Programme (SLTP).

MACBAN chairman, Muhammad Nuru, in a press briefing in Jos, Tuesday, said the Fulani herders, having consulted, unanimously rejected the bill and would not support the programme.

“On the 25th January, 2022 l received a phone call that I was invited for a meeting of the public hearing at old Government House Rayfield to present our stand on this bill. The letter that I was supposed to be given, they gave after I finished presenting our position in the public hearing on January 26, 2022.

“We told the committee that we are not ready because we don’t know anything about this Law. We need to study it and put our heads together and come with a position.

“So they gave us one week which is 2nd February, 2022. We presented our position on the bill; addressed our position to the Plateau State House of Assembly through the chairman public hearing committee who is the deputy speaker Plateau State House of Assembly and this is the stance of MACBAN,” he said.

The MACBAN chairman said, under ranching, the species of their livestock will be exposed to diseases that will slow down their production, growth and development.

“The bill, if passed, will jeopardise the nascent peace enjoyed on the Plateau because of the misconception a lot of Fulani herders and general public have on it,” he said.

Continuing, he said, “Our fear on the bill is centered on the offenses and penalties that are meant to rob and annihilate Fulani herders of their lawful belongings through the enactment and enforcement of the bill when it becomes law.

“This will cause revolt and serious breach of law and order, which the Fulani herders are afraid of,” he added.