Miyyetti Allah hails Laah over peace in Southern Kaduna

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) have extolled the virtues of Chief Danjuma Laah, the Senator representing Southern Kaduna Senatorial zone, for his immense contribution towards the restoration of peace in the senatorial zone.

This was contained in a message by the acting national president of the association, Alhaji Hussaini Bosso, at the Unity Wonderland Hotel, Kafanchan, Wednesday at a one-day conference organised for Ardos and Fulbe youth leaders in Kaduna South Senatorial zone.

Represented by the chairman, Miyetti Allah, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Yahaya Isah, the Senator was described as a detribalised leader who has been doing everything possible within his position and power to ensure that all tendencies that would disrupt the peace in the zone are avoided.

He reiterated the commitment of the association to ensure that the lost glory of peaceful coexistence by cattle breeders and farmers is being restored owing to the fact that the Fulanis settling in Southern Kaduna do not have any other place to claim as their home.

In his welcome address, the chairman, Miyetti Allah, Kaduna state, Alhaji Haruna Tugga, thanked the senator for providing them with the venue to organise the conference, in addition to some provisions geared towards the success of the event.