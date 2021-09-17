MJGA condemns instigators of Jos crises

Make Jos Great Again (MJGA), a forum made up of men and women from all walks of life, irrespective of their ethnic and religious creeds, who in time past lived in the City of Jos, has expressed great concern and shock over what has recently become its fate.

In a recent press statement released by the organisation jointly signed by the chairman, Malam Samu’ila Makama and 21 prominent members who refer to themselves as JOSIANS, it regretted that one of the most beautiful locations in the country fondly referred to as Europe in Nigeria because of its salubrious climate, had been turned to a killing field.

The forum recalled with nostalgia the serene, hospitable, beautiful and social life that characterised Jos in their youthful days, way back in the 60s through to the 90s.

It further said: “We enjoyed social, economic, educational and working experience in the great city of Jos. Regrettably, the city which used to be a great city of peace has since 2001 witnessed several ethnic and religious conflicts, frightening away tens of thousands of its inhabitants, eroding the feeling of brotherliness and creating suspicion and animosity among the people and consequently bringing the once great city of glory down to its knees.

“For the past six years, Plateau state has been enjoying relative peace, courtesy of the efforts of the present state government until recently when there was a resurgence of violence resulting in loss of lives and property.”

The forum particularly referred to the unfortunate incident of August 14, 2021 that occurred along Rukuba Road in Jos, where several lives were lost, followed by an alleged reprisal attacks in Miango and some other parts of Bassa local government area as regrettable.

It noted with regret that a few days later, there was another apparent reprisal attack at Yelwan Zangam in Jos North local government area, resulting in loss of lives and property. The forum condemned in strongest terms the orgy of violence that has made the city’s sobriquet of “Home of Peace and Tourism” a laughable signpost.

The forum said no religion condoned taking another person’s life, no matter the provocation andl appealed to all citizens of the state to live peacefully with one another, and endeavour to return it to its halcyon days.

The members also called on the federal and state governments to redouble efforts to prevent and forestall a repeat of such ugly incidents in the future and commiserated with the families of all those that lost their loved ones in the unfortunate incidents.

They then commended the efforts of the state government in taking decisive action to contain the deplorable situation and adopting measures to prevent further bloodshed and loss of lives and property.

