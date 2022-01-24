Mkar varsity partners Diaspora Tiv to promote technology











The University of Mkar in Gboko, Gboko local government area of Benue state in partnership with the Tiv in the Diaspora under the aegis of Mutual Union of Tiv in the United Kingdom (MUTUK) have concluded plans to promote technology and enhance learning at the institution.





The agreement was reached weekend when MUTUK President Dr Kohol Iornem paid a visit to the institution to intimate the management of the intention to donate a dialysis machine to the university.





During the visit, Vice Chancellor University of Mkar, Prof. Zacharys Gundu had informed MUTUK that the school would partner the group on technology development and get ideas on how to move the school forward, in teaching technologies that people could access from remote locations.





The VC further appealed to MUTUK to assist the university in acquiring books, journals, computers and ideas that would help move the university forward, even as it requested that MUTUK should connect it with donors that would assist the institution in the granting of scholarships to intending students.





He pointed out that the move would have great impact on the institution.





He said the gesture would also promote the school among the university community in the UK.





Responding, the MUTUK President, Dr Kohol Iornem stated his resolve to woo other charity organisations in the UK to assist the university in its quest to grow and make a mark in the educational sector.





He further stated that the entire MUTUK were passionate about the university, adding that he would get details of the needs of the institution and furnish his organisation to see how they will give them a helping hand.





Iornem also noted that as an Ambassador of the university, he was duty-bound to reach out to individuals and organisations in the UK to come to its aid.