MMA: FAAN set to re-direct vehicular movements, alerts travelers

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced that vehicular movements on the arrival floor will be redirected effective 0800hours on Monday, November 26, 2018.

FAAN through its General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Yakubu Henrietta explained that the development was due to the ongoing construction works at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos (which is aimed at enhancing facilitation and improving travel experience of our customers.

She said these will also ensure seamless vehicular movement as this phase of the construction is going on, the Authority has already mobilized relevant security agencies to assist in ensuring improved landside facilitation.

She said this effect, is a temporary Arrival Pick Up Zone in the old car park (opposite the terminal building) will be opened.

“Consequently, arriving passengers will, as usual, exit the halls through Arrival Gate D but will no longer be able to turn left as the left axis will be closed due to construction.

” All passengers after exiting from Arrival Gate D, will now turn right and proceed to the old car park (opposite the terminal building) where the temporary pick up zone has been created.

She appealed to all airport users to cooperate with the security agencies on ground and ensure compliance to driving/parking rules, we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause them.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.