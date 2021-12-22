MMA2 readies personnel, facilities for yuletide surge

The Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two, otherwise called MMA2 is Lagos is geared up to handle the unprecedented upsurge in human and vehicular traffic expected to transit through the terminal as the yuletide approaches, Bi-Courtney Aviation services limited (BASL), managers of the terminal have disclosed.

The MMA2, Nigeria’s premier privately run airport terminal has seen an astronomical increase in passengers traffic in recent months as a result of Nigerians’ phobias to travel by roads due to escalating security challenges in different parts of the country.

BASL Head of Business, Mr. Raphael Uchegbu said all necessary facilities needed for the seamless operations have been put in place.

He explained that a lot of system upgrades have taken place to ensure seamless processing of passengers during the festive season and after.

Rachel told journalists that refresher courses have also been conducted for staff of the organisation incharge of interface with the public in order to meet standard stipulated in passengers services while airlines management at the terminal have also been engaged in meetings on the handling of passengers.

Uchegbu said to enhance security, that the CCTVs within the terminal have been upgraded to capture every activities going on in the arrival and departure halls while the security team have been beefed up put at alert especially when there was multiple arrivals.

He noted that BASL March this year purchased six brand new x-ray machines in preparation for this year’s activities which he said were working effectively.

On the traffic gridlock at the front of the terminal, Mr Uchegbu said that BASL has engaged men of the Air force, Mobile police force, FRSC Personnel to work the MMA2 special Marshall unit to ensure easy movement of traffic both within and outside the terminals during rush hours.