MMPN to govts: Declare first day of Islamic Hijrah calendar public holiday

National President of Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN) Alhaji

Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Balogun on Friday called on federal and state governments to declare Muharram 1, the first day of the Islamic Hijrah calendar 1442 A.H. public holiday.

Balogun, who made the call in the Hijrah 1442 A.H message, said such a declaration would be in line with the rule of law, fairness and justice to Muslims in Nigeria.

He said such recognition to Muslim New Year would amount to fairness as benefitted by the Christian brethren on every January 1 as the gesture and would give Muslims a sense of belonging.

“Muharram 1 is the Islamic calendar equivalent of January 1, which is observed as a public holiday in Nigeria. Muslims worldwide will usher in the new Islamic year Hijrah 1442 A.H. on Friday, August 21, 2020. Muharram 1, is our own January 1, we want both the Federal and state governments alike to declare it as such in the interest of religious harmony in the country,” he said.

Balogun while imploring government at various levels to recognise the Hijrah calendar and use it side by side with the Gregorian calendar congratulated Muslims and non-Muslims alike for witnessing another new Islamic year and urged them to reflect on their deeds and activities during the past year.

The MMPN President who also tasked the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) to enter into dialogue with the Nigerian Government on the issue, implored Muslims to rededicate themselves to the cause of building an egalitarian society and join hands with other Nigerians in moving the nation forward.

He lauded the state governors who had declared public holiday for Islamic New Year especially in the Northern parts of the country as well as Oyo and Osun states in the South-west, and urged others to emulate their colleagues.