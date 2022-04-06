MMRA tasks FG to investigate attempt abduction of Guardian journalist

Media Rights Agenda (MRA) has called on the Federal Government as well as the relevant law enforcement and security agencies to investigate the attempted abduction of the Abuja Correspondent of The Guardian newspaper, Mr. Oludare Richards, on his way home, saying the Government should ensure that nothing untoward happens to him.

Mr. Richards is reported to have gone into hiding following an encounter with unknown men whom he suspects to be security agents whom he alleged attempted to abduct him.

According to the journalist, while he was returning to his house in Abuja, a black Hyundai bus drove towards him obviously trying to cut him off and that two men jumped down from the vehicle and chased after him as he ran.

He said he was able to escape with the help of a body spray with which he was able to prevent them from catching him. As a result of his fear that the would-be abductors might be security agents, he did not report the incident at the police station and has also gone into hiding rather than return home.

In a statement issued in Lagos, MRA’s Programme Director, Mr Ayode Longe called on the Federal Government as well as the relevant law enforcement and security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and to ensure that no harm befalls Mr. Richards.

He deprecated the frequent practice by law enforcement, security and intelligence agents of abducting journalists, human rights activists and other citizens on the streets or in their homes without following proper and lawful arrest procedures, saying this has made it difficult for citizens to distinguish between criminals, including kidnappers, attacking them and law enforcement officials seeking to arrest them.

Mr. Longe called on the Federal Government to put an end to such practice by providing law enforcement officials with appropriate training about lawful arrest procedures and taking drastic action against those conduct unlawful or improper arrests.

