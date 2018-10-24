MMSD, UNDP to host workshop on solid minerals development, Nov

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development will in the first week of November 2018, partner the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on training for development on inclusive Finance for Development Minerals.

The Africa, Caribbean and Pacific-European Union (ACP-EU) had proposed the training to involve staff of the ministry for Development of Mineral Programme in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and African Guarantee Fund (AGF).

The country director, UNDP, Mr. Samuel Bwalya said the training is to enhance the capacity of financial institutions in Nigeria so as to enable them appreciate small and medium scale mining operations in order for them to develop financial products and services suitable for the development of the mineral sector.

According to Bwalya, similar training workshops had been held in Cameroon, Uganda, Zambia and Guinea and that in the case of Nigeria, their target are the financial institutions.

“The proposed training is purposed to enhance the capacity of the Financial Institutions in Nigeria to enable them appreciate small and medium scale mining operations so that they could develop financial products and services suitable for development Mineral Sector.”

He also noted that the training workshop was to enhance Inclusive Finance for Development Minerals stressing that the objectives and expected results would contribute towards the aim of ACP-EU Development Minerals Programme in fostering the sustainable and inclusive development of the subsector in ACP group of states.

This he said was the essence of the ACP Framework of Action on the Development of Mineral Resources Sector, endorsed by the ACP Committee of Ambassadors in 2011 as well as the ambitious United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Hon. Abubakar Bawa Bwari, while commending UNDP’s continued commitment to collaborating with Nigeria on the development of the country’s mining sector, said the training workshop was a welcomed development.

He affirmed the Ministry’s unflinching support to co-host the training workshop with the UNDP Nigeria and other development partners.

“I am particularly impressed with the country director having demonstrated high knowledge and interest in the mining sector especially having previously contributed to the sector’s development in his home country Zambia; which is known worldwide for its copper mining.”

Supporting the position of the Minister, Project Director MinDiver, Mr. Linus Adie, noted that the proposed training workshop could not have come at a better time especially now that the ministry just launched the National Industrial Mineral Development Roadmap which incidentally fitted with the main objective of the ACP-EU Development Mineral Programme.

“The Ministry has created conducive environment for accelerated development in the industrial minerals sector to include a recently concluded national assessment of Nigeria’s industrial minerals potentials which culminated to the development of the Industrial Mineral Development Roadmap for the country. This would be forwarded to the UNDP Nigeria amongst other literatures on the country’s mineral sector.” Mr. Adie

