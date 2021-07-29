MMWGN condemns Afenifere for comparing Igboho to Prophet Mohammad

The Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWGN) has condemned Afenifere, a Yoruba political and socio-cultural group for comparing Sunday Igboho who has been arrested and on trial in Benin Republic for an offence, to the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) who fled Mecca to Medina due to persecution.

A statement by the group national coordinator, Ibrahim Abdullahi, Wednesday, described the statement purportedly made by Jare Ajayi, the national publicity secretary of Afenifere as “provocative, senseless and irresponsible, as it offends the sensibility of the entire Muslims the world over”.

The group stated that “by the unfortunate statement of Afenifere group, the group has further confirmed beyond all reasonable doubts that its membership comprised of ignorant non-Muslims who know next to nothing about Islam but take pleasure in glorifying criminals to justify criminalities.

The statement partly read: “In its fruitless attempt to cover Sunday Igboho with religious garb to justify his criminals activities upon which he was declared wanted by the FG, which made him flee the country, Afenifere has shot itself in the legs by making it difficult for it to escape from the crimes being committed by Igboho and his travellers,” the group maintained.

“For years, the Muslims of South West have described Afenifere as a political group within a single religious group pursuing their ethnic selfish agenda, describing them as unrepentant selfish opportunists using tribalism, religion and ethnic bigotry to pursue their secessionist’s agenda without any mandate from the Yoruba people. If not, Afenifere should name a single traditional ruler or governor in the South West that supports them.

“Apart from the one in one of the South-West states among the governors who celebrates Yahoo boys, thugs and other criminals in his state to the extent of neglecting the security agencies, there is no any other one that supports Afenifere which Yoruba Muslims now call AFENIFEBI,” MMWG stated.

The group also condemned Sahara Reporters for amplifying the senseless comment made by Afenifere, describing its action as unprofessional, unethical, unpatriotic and a display of irresponsible journalism.

“The apology of Sahara Reporters and removal of the false story of Afenifere from its website today is a clear acceptance of guilt and a confirmation that it has been unprofessional in its news coverage.

“Sahara Reporters is famous for carrying fake news, tissues of lies and unverified reports. That is why the Media is fond of apologising after running afoul of extant laws, moral values, and ethical conducts,” it said.