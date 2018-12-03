MNA tasks Kogi on consolidated medical salary scale 

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Kogi state chapter has appealed to the state government to implement the corrected Consolidated Medical Salary Scale (CONMESS) in order to reverse the ongoing internal brain drain in the state health sector.

In a statement signed by the state chairman of NMA, Dr. Kabiru Zubair, which was made available to newsmen yesterday in Lokoja, the chairman also solicited for annual step increments, promotion, new minimum wage, Kogi State Health Insurance Scheme and tax rebate as part of requirements to retain doctors and other health care workers in the

state civil service.

According to him, “If nothing is done, it is almost impossible to stop doctors from leaving the Kogi civil service.

“In the last two weeks alone, seven more doctors have resigned from their employment with the Kogi State Specialist Hospital, Lokoja, which has further worsened the manpower situation there.”

The chairman, therefore, urged government at all levels to make payment of workers’ salaries their top priority to guarantee social security and health in the society.

“It has remained the best kept secret of successive governments and businesses, failure to prioritise this is only a panacea for system failure,” he said.

The association commended the state government for payment of two and three months’ salary arrears of the workers.

According to him, NMA has monitored the smooth conduct and progress made so far with payment of salaries based on the ongoing ‘pay parade’ by the state government.

“We can authoritatively confirmed that the cheques issued to most of our members have been cleared, confirming the government’s political will and genuineness of the process,” he said.