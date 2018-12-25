MNDA losses former director

The Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs has announced the death of it’s former director, Mr. Marshall Gundu.

The Ministry in a statement on Monday by the deputy director, press Stephen Kilebi said: “On behalf of the press and public relations unit, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, we regret to announce the demise of our retired director, Mr. Marshall Gundu.

“Mr Gundu passed on this morning, 24th December, 2018 after a brief illness.

“He exited the Civil Service on 2nd November, 2018 after 35years of meritorious service to the nation,” the statement said.

