MNJTF facilitates return of nurse abducted by terrorists

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MJTF) has said thst it has facilitated the return of a Nigerian Nurse abducted by Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) since the beginning of 2020.

Spokesperson of the MJTF, a military coalition formed by countries within the Lake Chad region to fight terroriam and headquartered at Ndjamena, Chad Republic, Col. Mohammed Dole said the nurse was incarcerated in one of ISWAP’s strong holds in the Lake Chad, but was saved during a joint air interdiction conducted by the MNJTF and national partners.

According to Dole, the nurse narrated how he escaped, saying: “after bombs and rockets from the aircrafts landed and everywhere exploded in flames, both terrorists and hostages ran for dear life. I had to take my chance. I am grateful to God that I was able to escape”.

Dole said the nurse made his way to a village in Niger Republic, after he had excaped from his captive, and was promptly handed over to security agents in Sector 4 of the MNJTF.

“The airlift and hand- over of the nurse to Nigerian authorities was preceded by medical examination conducted to determine the state of health of the victim after spending 8 months in the horrific and squalid conditions which he had to endure during the period of his captivity in ISWAP enclave, ” he said.

” The MNJTF wishes to reassure populations in the Lake Chad Basin of its determination to provide security and facilitate development efforts being spearheaded by the respective national governments and international development. “