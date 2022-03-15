Mo Salah opens up on Barcelona move amidst Liverpool impasse

Mohamed Salah has already admitted that he is “happy” to be linked with a transfer to Barcelona – but his priority is to stay at Liverpool.

The 29-year-old is at the centre of a stand-off between Anfield chiefs and his entourage over a new contract, and the Blaugrana are the latest club looking to capitalise on the situation.

Should the two parties fail to agree fresh terms before the summer transfer window, Salah will be a back-up option for Barcelona if Manchester City beat them to the signing of Erling Haaland.

With his current deal expiring in 2023, Salah would need to be offloaded by Liverpool over the coming months in order for the Reds to recoup a significant fee, with Xavi Hernandez ‘s side wiling to pay £55million, according to Spanish outlet AS.

And this season’s leading Premier League goalscorer has hinted that a move to the Camp Nou would be enticing, although is still hoping Liverpool can bend to his demands – reportedly asking for a salary worth £300,000 per week.