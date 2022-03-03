Mob set 3 ablaze for stealing jeweries, phones, others in Anambra





Some mobs, Thursday, set three persons ablaze at Upper-Iweka, Onitsha, Anambra state for allegedly stealing jeweries, phones and others.

The hoodlums, Blueprint learnt, were four in numbers and had dispossessed a female victim of her wares at a popular motor park, but only one was able to escape.

“The men who were operating with a tricycle stopped and dispossessed a man of his phone. As they went back into the tricycle and made to drive off, the tricycle malfunctioned and refused to start. Then, angry mob pounced on them and killed them,” a source stated.

Confirming the report, the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO Tochukwu Ikenga, said the command have recovered a tricycle, handbag and infinix phone the hoodlums allegedly dispossessed from a female victim along Owerri road, Romchi transport park, Onitsha.

“Upon police arrival, angry mob had already set three out of the hoodlums ablaze and the fourth person escaped. Meanwhile, Police operatives are already on ground and efforts are in place to bring normalcy to the area and possibly to apprehend the fleeing gang member.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng who frowned at such act, thanked the members of the public for assisting the Police in apprehending suspected criminals, and also urged them to always exercise restraint by not taking law into their hands.

“They should endeavour to take such suspects to the nearest Police Station whenever they are apprehended. This would afford the Police the opportunity to conduct appropriate investigation into the nefarious activities of the suspects; and bring them to justice in accordance with extant laws,” the PPRO added.