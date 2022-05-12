Mob set female student ablaze in Sokoto over alleged blasphemy 

Aggrieved mob Thursday killed and set the body of a female student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education Sokoto ablaze over alleged blasphemy.

The female student, identified simply as Deborah, was said to have been burnt to death by her colleagues for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad.

It was gathered that the incident occurred on Thursday morning after some Muslim students dragged her out of her hostel, beat her up and set her ablaze.

However, the management of the college has ordered the immediate closure of the school and directed all the students to vacate the campus.

The school management gave the directive via a circular dated May 12, 2022.

It reads: “Following today’s early morning students rampage in the College, the College Management has resolved to close down the College indefinitely with immediate effect. Consequently, all students are hereby directed to vacate the College campus immediately (12th May, 2022).”

Sokoto state Police Command had yet to react to the incident as of the time of filing this report.

However, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has directed the Ministry of Higher Education, and relevant security agencies in the state to commence investigations into the remote and immediate causes of the incident and report back to the government.

Governor Tambuwal called on the people of the state to remain calm and maintain peace, as the government would take appropriate actions on the findings of the investigations by the relevant authority.

