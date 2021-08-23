Mobile banking firm ‘ll transform, empower 100 Almajirai – CEO

Top cashless mobile banking firm, Bizi Mobile, transformed no fewer that 100 Almajiris in Kano to be self reliant.

This is in line with the federal government’s push for financial inclusion all over the country through mobile transactions.

CEO of the company, Alhaji Aminu Aminu Bizi, disclosed this on Monday.

“If you recall, the federal government made a step on efforts to reform the Almajiri and Tsangaya system of education for full integration into the mainstream Western education system.

“In line with the aforementioned moves of the federation, Bizi mobile cashless consultant Ltd has made its effort to empower Kano State Almajiri’s to become agent bankers,” he said.

The CEO of Bizi mobile cashless consultant ltd, who inaugurated this in Kano State, said that under the new plan of transformation of Almajiri into agency banking activities, will help government on its effort and will help to eradicate poverty as well as lcreate employment in the society.

The MD/CEO said the state government had earlier banned street hawking and begging, “unfortunately without an alternative.”

He noted that getting all Almajiris off the streets, would involve developing a system and alternatives, where they can study and at the same time be independent.

“This will enable them to become better citizens and live a quality life in future,” he added.

One of the Almajiris, Abubakar Ma’iko, who testified said they have already started working, collecting revenues from tricycle riders (Keke NAPEP).

He appreciated Alhaji Aminu for transforming their lives.

“We are grateful to Alhaji Aminu Bizi, who has contributed immensely to our lives. We are no more begging to survive, but earning through mobile banking,” he said.