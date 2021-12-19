Mobo Game Jam 2.0: Union Bank’s Edu360 partners Kucheza Gaming for 2nd Edition

For the second consecutive year, Union Bank, through its educationplatform Edu360, has partnered with foremost gaming company Kucheza, to organise another exciting edition of the Mobo Game Jam.

Also supported by UK-based Digital Schoolhouse, Mobo Game Jam is an annual game-making competition which sees young innovators between the ages of 8-18 from Nigeria and the UK going head-to-head to create games that solve pressing social issues.

The goal of the challenge is to promote gaming as a tool to harness the power of creativity andimagination of young people, while bridging the digital skills gap within our educationalsystem.

Last year’s edition, tagged ‘Future on Tap’ received over 1,000 submissions of gameprototypes that explored how to achieve a future where everyone has access to clean water.As a response to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 13 on climate action,this year’s challenge, with the theme, Carbon Neutrality and Clean Air, will invite participants to imagine a world where we can have a reduced carbon footprint.

Individuals and teams who meet the age requirement are invited to submit their entries – a game orgame concept – in line with the set brief, combining creativity, compassion, andcomputational thinking to solve the global problem of carbon emissions.

Speaking on the Mobo Game Jam partnership, Ogochukwu Ekezie-Ekaidem, Chief Brand &Marketing Officer at Union Bank, said –“We are proud to partner with Kucheza Gaming on the Mobo Game Jam competitionfor the second year running. At Union Bank, we are convinced that strategic investments in education are critical ifour nation is to take its place on the global stage. This is why our edu360 platformleverages partnerships like this to drive our objective of accelerating access toeducation, enhancing quality of instruction, and improving learning outcomes so Nigerian children are well prepared to compete and excel in a technology-enabledworld.”Interested participants are invited to submit their game prototypes in video format eitherphysically or virtually. Deadline for submission is February 25, 2022.

Winners will be rewarded with cash prizes and laptops for individuals and computing labs forwinning schools. There will also be a live showcase for the top entries.Participants will also have access to free weekly masterclasses and tutoring sessions fromindustry experts to help improve their digital skills.

