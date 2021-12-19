Mobo Game Jam 2.0: Union Bank’s Edu360 partners Kucheza Gaming for 2nd Edition

For   the   second   consecutive   year,   Union  Bank,   through  its  educationplatform   Edu360,   has   partnered   with   foremost   gaming   company   Kucheza,   to   organise another exciting edition of the Mobo Game Jam.

Also supported by UK-based Digital  Schoolhouse, Mobo Game Jam is an annual game-making competition which sees young innovators between the ages of 8-18 from Nigeria and the UK going head-to-head to create games that solve pressing social issues.

The goal of the   challenge   is   to   promote   gaming   as   a   tool   to   harness   the   power   of   creativity   andimagination   of   young people,   while   bridging   the   digital  skills   gap   within   our   educationalsystem.

Last   year’s   edition,   tagged   ‘Future   on   Tap’   received   over   1,000   submissions   of   gameprototypes that explored how to achieve a future where everyone has access to clean water.As a response to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 13 on climate action,this   year’s   challenge,   with   the   theme,  Carbon   Neutrality   and   Clean   Air,  will   invite participants to imagine a world where we can have a reduced carbon footprint.

Individuals and teams who meet the age requirement are invited to submit their entries – a game orgame   concept   –   in   line   with   the   set   brief,   combining   creativity,   compassion,   andcomputational thinking to solve the global problem of carbon emissions. 

Speaking on the Mobo Game Jam partnership, Ogochukwu Ekezie-Ekaidem, Chief Brand &Marketing Officer at Union Bank, said –“We are proud to partner with Kucheza Gaming on the Mobo Game Jam competitionfor the second year running. At Union Bank, we are convinced that strategic investments in education are critical ifour nation is to take its place on the global stage. This is why our edu360 platformleverages   partnerships   like   this   to   drive   our   objective   of   accelerating   access   toeducation,   enhancing   quality   of   instruction,   and   improving   learning   outcomes   so Nigerian children are well prepared to compete and excel in a technology-enabledworld.”Interested participants are  invited  to submit their game  prototypes in  video  format eitherphysically or virtually. Deadline for submission is February 25, 2022.

Winners will be rewarded with cash prizes and laptops for individuals and computing labs forwinning schools. There will also be a live showcase for the top entries.Participants will also have access to free weekly masterclasses and tutoring sessions fromindustry experts to help improve their digital skills.

