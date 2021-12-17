Modern Journalism: Ministry organises maiden capacity workshop for information officers in Yobe

Yobe state government, Friday, organized maiden capacity workshop for information officers on modern journalism and programming.

Declaring the workshop open, Yobe state Commissioner of information, Alhaji Mohammed Lamin, said the state government is making frantic effort to see to full recovery from insurgency through various policies and programmes.

He said so much were under reported, and most times the public is misinformed, hence the need for such workshop in the state.

He also attributed information imbalance to low capacity and the advent of social media where unprofessional, unethical information dished to the people.

The commissioner noted that Yobe state information officers function as the government’s mouthpieces, so the role they play cannot be over emphasised.

“The knowledge you all will acquire from this training will further improve your reportage skills and enrich our monthly magazine for the state. There is need for all of you to engage in active enlightenment, educating and informing the citizens and beyond on the progress and achievements of the state government as it will bring more development and success,” Lamin said.

In her brief remarks,the director information services of the ministry, Hajiya Husna Ibrahim said it was imperative to ensure training and re- training of staff as tool for sustainable and enhanced workforce.

Husna noted that the training was the first of it’s kind in the ministry, intended to expose participants on modern ways of information covering, writing and dissemination.

“The workshop is expected to be participatory and innovative, featuring critical and practical sessions,” Husna said.