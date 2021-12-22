Modernisation of Nigeria’s security agencies and Buhari’s midas touch





Experience has shown that the successes recorded by the Chinese MSS, Russian KGB, the British M15, M16, the United States CIA, FBI, are closely tied to the massive operational funding, training and accouterments. In order to compete with their international counterparts, the Nigeria Police Force, the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), Department of State Services (DSS), and the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) have in recent years received massive government interventions to enable them to live up to current challenges.

Although different security agencies in Nigeria have gone through various stages of evolution, their central role has remained the security of lives and property. The security strategies and priorities of successive governments are determined by the necessities and urgencies. In the last six years, we have witnessed a massive transformation in the security sector, from the ‘as usual’ mentality to purposeful and result-oriented security measures.

In ‘police states’, the security agencies are tools in the hands of politicians, who use them for predetermined ends. For a democratic state like Nigeria, all arms of our security apparatus or agencies have contributed immensely to the protection of lives and the ongoing fight against insecurity. A close examination of the successes recorded by the security agencies so far, especially under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led presidency, shows that he is not making a show of or politicising security issues. Rather, he is dealing with them frontally.

To get the security sector right, three things are needed: demonstration of political will through massive funding, demonstration of political will by appointing the right people to head security agencies and the demonstration of political will by allowing free hands or non-interference. The Buhari-led government has in the last six years fulfilled these three conditions. It is on record that, in the history of Nigeria, no government has ever funded security operations like the current administration.This has translated into a more modern security service we are having today. At no time has the security services embarked on both local and overseas training of personnel like in the last six years. It is also on record that at no time in history has our security systems been so modernised in terms of use of modern technology in the fight against crimes and criminality like under President Buhari.

And the man at the centre of all these is the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd). Despite all the desperation by opposition elements to politicise the security situation in the country through black mails, propaganda, both in social media and traditional media, the NSA has remained steadfast in coorditing and providing guidance through his office.

Not withstanding the grandstanding by opposition elements with their negative and sad commentary on security under the Buhari government, their shrill voices have been silenced in the international community by facts gotten from reliable statistics.

A carefully verified study known as international security code conference records for 2020 and 2021 recently scored the Nigerian security architecture under President Buhari high in tackling terrorism and other forms of criminality in the country.

Like icing on the cake, the administration recently moved to address the age-long challenge of the Nigeria Police Force when the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved a 20 percent upward review of salary for the police with effect from January 2022.

The increased take-home pay of police personnel by 20 percent of their present earnings was one of the ways to improve the relationship between the force and the Nigerian populace.

Also reviewed is the police duty tour allowance and shift allowance to six per cent as well the release of N1.2 billion for the payment of uninsured benefits. By these gestures, President Buhari has serially demonstrated that he is a promise keeper. Recall that Buhari had during the #ENDSARS protest promised to enhance police personnel pay as demanded by #EndSARS protesters.

In one fell swoop, the current administration at the same time approved N13.128 billion for outstanding death benefits for 5,472 police personnel. Not done, the government also waived tax of N18.6 billion for junior police personnel.

In the appointment of helmsmen for our various services, the current administration has also demonstrated uncommon courage. Before now, the usual thing had been abuse of procedures by appointing misfits. But Buhari has changed that narrative.

It is on record that President Buhari had no previous links with any of the heads of security agencies before their appointment. Their appointments are based on the principle of square pegs in square holes, and this has impacted positively on the performance of the security sector.

In the area of non interfaces, the security agencies have never had it so good. President Buhari has always insisted on professionalism. He has granted the security agencies free hands to do their work. The president is quoted to have severally warned his appointees to hands off the operations of the security agencies.

A good example is the recent invasion of the residence of Justice Mary Odili. The police was allowed to do its due diligence, as arrests were made and those found culpable have been charged to court by the police.

Right from the blast of the whistle, President Buhari’s administration embarked on a comprehensive multisectoral and cross thematic approach by strengthening existing structures and initiating new security outfits. The focus of the government is clearly directed at promoting multi-national, combined, joint and special inter-agency collaborations in their operations.

In line with the avowed security strategy of the current government, both kinetic and non-kinetic actions were adopted. They are centred on humanitarian efforts to reduce the distress of the people and improve human conditions.

The security personnel have received both local and international trainings to be able to implement some of the measures adopted like disarmament, demobilisation and rehabilitation as well as deradicalisation programmes, political reconciliation measures and instruments of development intervention.

The responses of government and security agencies in tackling the threats facing Nigeria have been strong, determined and robust in order to enhance security of lives and property of Nigerians. To consolidate peace in the Niger Delta and recovered vast territories overtaken by terrorists in the North East, the security agencies have demonstrated capacity and capability in implementing these processes.

The professionalism brought to bear by the Police, DSS, NIA and DIA among others is commendable and deserve the support of all Nigerians as they up their games towards conquering the security challenges facing our dear nation.

To cap it all, President Buhari has deemed it necessary that in bringing criminals, both common and political, to face the full wrath of the law, the judiciary arm of government must be given the freedom to ensure that the mills of justice is not just grinded speedily, but also grind perfectly well. In May 2020, he signed into law Executive Order No. 10 of 2020 for the implementation of Financial Autonomy of State Legislature and State Judiciary across the 36 states of the federation.

Ibrahim is director, Communications and Strategic Planning, Presidential Support Committee (PSC).