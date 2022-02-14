Modernisation of port infrastructure guarantees Nigeria’s economic future – NPA

Acting Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko has said that building a modern and resilient port infrastructure would fast track the country’s economic development, facilitate good paying jobs and enable sustained peace across the country.

Speaking at a meeting with port service providers shortly after a facility assessment tour of the Onne and Rivers Ports on Thursday, Bello-Koko assured them of the Authority’s resolve to improve service quality and delivery at the Eastern ports, so that they can serve as competitive alternatives to the ports in Lagos.

The NPA MD further said that the NPA on behalf of its supervising Ministry, is working with relevant agencies towards reducing clearance time of imports and cost of handling of non-oil exports, to compliment the economic diversification agenda of the Federal Government.

He disclosed that the Federal Executive Council , (FEC) has approved the first segment of the dual carriage road for the evacuation of cargo covering a distance of 1.2 km. It is expected that the next segment will be executed this year as provided in the 2022 budget.

“We have made budgetary provisions for the construction of these critical roads. We have also observed that Onne has transformed into a very busy gateway, unfortunately unauthorized persons have began to find their way into the port to vandalize assets belonging to the Authority.

“We all have noticed in recent months the upsurge in cargo traffic at Onne, there has been an improvement in the traffic here and there is need to ensure that what experienced in Lagos does not repeat itself here in terms of traffic congestion and the access roads which must be free of gridlocks.