Modibbo Adama varsity matriculates 3,141, begins medicine, others soon

The Modibbo Adama University (MAU) Yola has matriculated 3,141 students for the 2020/2021 academic session.

The university is to commence medicine and surgery in addition to other reinstated degree programmes in Accounting, Business Administration, Banking and Finance, Economics, Library and Information Science among others in next academic session, following approval granted to the institution by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Liman Tukur, during the university matriculation in Yola over the weekend charged the newly admitted students to be diligent in the pursuit of their studies and to promote the general good of the institution and humanity.

He warned against examination malpractices, sexual harassment and other social vices with a called on the newly admitted students to get acquainted with the rules and regulations guiding the university.

According to the VC, matriculation marks a special milestone in the lives of the students as new faces are injected into the system, providing an opportunity for interaction and synergy.

Prof. Tukur added that their choice of MAU is a clear indication that they believed in the quality of teaching and learning being offered in the university and are poised for an exciting academic experience with a promise to make their stay in the university fulfilling.

He then tasked them to play their part in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic by adhering to all the protocols such as wearing of masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing among others.