Modu Sherrif deserves APC chairman

As the All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention draws closer, many political gladiators are throwing their hat in the ring to become the national chairman of Nigeria’s ruling party. The chairmanship position will remain in the North if the party decides to zone its president to the South-west.



Already, some past governors have shown interest and want to take a shot at the coveted seat. Notable among them are: Abdulaziz Yari, Malam Isa Yuguda, Umar Tanko Al-Makura and Geoge Akume. With Ali Modu Sherrif, popularly known as SAS, expressing his interest to join the list of the candidates, the seat will be keenly contested.



Ali Modu Sherrif needs no introduction in Nigerian politics. He is a grassroots politician with wide network or connection across the country. He was a two terns governor and senator of Borno state. He served as chairman, board of trustees of the defunct APP which coalesced into the APC.



During his hey days in APP and ANPP, Modu Sherrif played significant role for the success recorded by the party in both Borno and Yobe states. Since the restoration of democracy, to his credit, Borno state had remained in opposition party.

There is no gainsaying the fact that Borno and Yobe states are the only opposition states which never fell into the hands of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP in the last 20 years of our democracy. Senator Ali Modu Sherrif (SAS) has the capability, experience and knowledge of grassroots politics to sustain the gains recorded by the chairman extra-ordinary convention, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state. If given an opportunity to become the national chairman of the party, Ali Modu Sherrif will bring his wealth of experience to unify the party ahead of 2023 general elections. During his nation-eide consultation, the former governor stated that he joined the race in order to reposition the party in line with best democracy practices.

He promised to reach out to aggrieved members who due to one problem or the other left the party. APC is a party embedded with progressive politics. Its tested and trusted philosophy demands or requires people with progressive ideology. And here lies Modu Sheriff, whose opposition politics has come to bear in the last two decades of our democracy journey. While many capable hands are in the race, Denator Ali Modu Sherrif will surely call the shot and emerge victorious at the end of the convention.



I will also like to plead with other contenders or candidates to withdraw their ambition and rally round Modu Sherrif in the forthcoming convention. APC needs people like Modu Sheriff, whose experience, dexterity and cosmopolitan nature can never be questioned. He is a bridge builder and has many friends across board. I pray that the ruling party will reach a consensus and opt for Ali Modu Sheriff for a vibrant and resilient APC.Sanu Hudu (Baba Saleh), Kaduna0806 781 1300