Moffi, Bonke, Adeleye get late Super Eagles call-ups

Ahead of Saturday’s international friendly with Mexico in the USA, the trio of Terem Moffi, Innocent Bonke and Israeli based goalkeeper Adebayo Adeleye have been handed late invitations to the Jose Peseiro led team.

This is the first call-up for goalkeeper Adeleye.

This followed the withdrawal of Watford winger Emmanuel Dennis, Spain-based striker Sadiq Umar and goalkeeper Maduka Okoye.

Dennis and Okoye are both injured, while Sadiq is involved in a crucial game that will determine automatic promotion from La Liga 2 for his club Almeria.

The eight players from the domestic league called up for the friendlies and some of the backroom staff departed for the USA Tuesday while some of the backroom staff and Nigeria Football Federation officials left for the USA on Wednesday evening.

The Eagles tackle Mexico on May 28, before they battle Ecuador on June 4.

