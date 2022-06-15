Moffi delighted with first goal for Super Eagles

FC L’orient striker and Nigeria international, Terem Moffi has shown his excitement following his brace in ten goals massacre of Sao Tome and Principe for Super Eagles in 2023 AFCON qualifiers match played at Agadr, Morocco.

The Calabar born forward scored brace, the first goal for Nigeria and second respectively in the same game before making way for Sadiq Umar.

He posted on his Twitter handle, Delighted to score my first and second goal(s) for Super Eagles with reaction from Ligue 1 official verified handle to celebrate the feat.

Up next for Moffi and Super Eagles is an home clash against Guinea Bissau and he will be hoping Peseiro rewards his hard work by putting faith in him for another start.

