 Mohammed advises Nigerians to work with govs to secure the country

Bauchi state governor Bala Mohammed has called on Nigerians to work with their governors to secure the country.

Mohammed made the call in an interview with newsmen on Friday after he led members of his presidential aspiration team on a closed door meeting with his Benue state counterpart, Samuel Ortom, in Makurdi.

“We must work with the state governments at sub-nationals to secure the country. The majority of our people live at the sub-nationals and local government levels.

“We must come up with a template; that is part of the restructuring, you cannot surrender safety and security to a clueless administration at the center.

“You cannot allow exclusion and nepotism to drive disillusionment and to cause misconception, sensibilities up to the extent of threatening our collective heritage as Nigerians,” Bala said.

He said his administration would be driven by knowledge and leadership recruitment would be in a manner that would not exclude any section of the country, stressing that everybody would have a part to play.

Mohammed said security was the key, adding that he was going to work with his colleagues to address security challenges bedeviling the country. (NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

