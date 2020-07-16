Mohammed, EFCC and the need for consolidation

Studies have shown that hitherto good knowledge of the internal workings of an organisation is pivotal to the success of leadership engagement. Oftentimes when outsiders are appointed to head an organisation, especially a sensitive government agency like an anti-corruption outfit that impacts on the wellbeing of the people.

World over, nations prioritise creative management of the economy in such a way that will keep sharp or corrupt practices at barest minimum. Since the creation of EFCC in 2003, with the Act of the National Assembly, efforts have been made at tackling the menace of corruption, which has made Nigeria seem like a feet giant.

However, if the efforts made since 2004, must be consolidated upon, there is an imperative need for a succession plan that takes into cognizance, your good knowledge of the working of the organisation.

This explains why the appointment of Mohammed Umar as the Acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) by President Muhammadu Buhari is timely and on point. In the event where the case against the suspended chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, is cogent enough to warrant his permanent removal, President Buhari should not hesitate in sending Mohammed Umar’s name to the National Assembly for confirmation.

In retrospect, the EFCC is a Nigerian law enforcement agency that investigates financial crimes such as advance fee fraud (419) and money laundering. The EFCC was established in 2003, partially in response to pressure from the Financial Action Task Force on Money Laundering (FATF), which named Nigeria as one of 23 countries non-cooperative in the international community’s efforts to fight money laundering.

President Muhammadu Buhari on November 9, 2015, appointed Ibrahim Magu in acting capacity as chairman of the commission. The Nigerian Senate refused to confirm Magu as chairman of the agency twice due to security reports by law enforcement agencies in the country.

But following allegations of sleaze made against Magu by the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, the suspended EFCC boss is being probed by a presidential panel. But while his probe lasts, he has to step aside for proper investigation to be conducted.

Given the corruption crisis we face today, it will be fatal for the anti-corruption crusade of this government to continue with the headship of EFCC from outside the corporation. It would be recalled that the 8th National Assembly had declined to confirm Magu as the substantive chairman of the EFCC. It is only fair that now that a new man is in charge, the commission should have a substantive chairman.

If we are serious with the destiny of the Nigerian nation, the position of the EFCC chairman should be left exclusively for those who have been in the organisation and have learnt through the ropes. Experience has shown that those appointed into government positions, especially government agencies, spend quality time studying the internal mechanisms of the organisation, and before you know it, their tenure has elapsed or they did not achieve anything at all.

If we must put a round peg in a round hole, Mohammed Umar’s name must be sent to the National Assembly forthwith, to give him the leverage and impetus to work.

The Kano-born anti-graft czar is a tested and trusted character to manage the crisis rocking the EFCC. That Herod succeeded in cutting off the head of John the Baptist does not mean he can cut Peter’s head. Whatever may have been the unpleasant stories surrounding past chairmen of the Organisation will Insh Allah, spare Mohammed Umar because he is a man who fears his creator and a firm believer of the precept that no one can be truly happy except the happiness of all is guaranteed.

It is a feather to the cap that Mohammed Umar is a deputy commissioner of Police in the Nigerian Police Force who has seen it all. As DCP, Mohammed Umar has had considerable experience in crime-related offences, especially financial crimes.

Besides, he has been in the EFCC system. Until his recent appointment, he served as the EFCC director of operations, a prime position he occupied in the commission before his appointment gave him first work in the organisation.

I could remember vividly how Umar, a renowned financial intelligence security expert, fought tirelessly and successfully displaced the oil subsidy cabals as well as cyber criminals, a feat that was able to restore the good name and reputation of our great country, Nigeria. As director of operations in EFCC, he ensured that the criminal elements in the petroleum sector were brought to book, returning decency and transparency to the sector.

The icing on the cake is thatUmar was the second most senior official at the agency based on “EFCC’s hierarchy” and has represented Magu at several events on previous occasions.

Like Magu, if Umar is allowed to stay on as acting chairman, it may affect his morale and that of the organisation. That is why there is an urgent need for President Buhari to act fast by sending Mohammed Umar’s name to the National Assembly for confirmation to enable him to settle down to business.

One thing I can guarantee Nigerians and President Buhari is that, under the leadership of Mohammed Umar, the EFCC will regain its confidence and pride of place among the anti-corruption outfits in Africa and globally.

Ibrahim is director of communication and strategic planning of the Presidential Support Committee (PSC).