Mohammed Fawehinmi was a passionate activist – Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the passing of Mohammed Fawehinmi, eldest son of the late legal luminary and human rights lawyer, Chief Gani Fawehinmi.

The governor also commiserated with family and friends of the deceased, describing his death as a colossal loss to the civil society movement in Nigeria.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, Wednesday said like his father, the late Mohammed stayed the course with his persistent fight for the rights of the Nigerian people.

Sanwo-Olu added that the late Mohammed did not live under the shadows of his father as he had grown to become a dependable comrade.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also commiserated with Ondo state governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, and the entire people of Ondo state on the demise of their illustrious son.

“It is with a deep sense of sorrow that I commiserate with the family, friends and associates of the late Mohammed Fawehinmi. He was undoubtedly a great Nigerian, passionate human rights activist and champion of a true Nigeria.

“As a civil rights activist, he spent his life in the service of humanity and particularly for the emancipation of the Nigerian people. Mohammed was as consistent as his father, the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi. He kept the flame of his father burning by fighting for the masses even on his wheelchair.

“On behalf of my family and the people of Lagos state, I express my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, associates and members of the Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria. I pray that God will grant Mohammed eternal rest and give the immediate family and friends the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” the governor said.