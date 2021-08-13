Mohammed Fawenhinmi a voice against injustice, oppression – Aremu

The director-general/chief executive, Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies, Comrade Issa Aremu, has commiserated with the family of Mohammed Fawehinmi, describing him as “a strident voice against injustice, greed and repression.”

Mohammed, the son of the late Gani Fawehinmi died recently, at the age of 52, but Comrade Aremu in his condolence message to the Fawehinmi family on Friday said despite being confined to the wheelchair following an accident, Mohammed had remained a beckon of hope to the downtrodden in society.

“The director-general/chief executive officer of Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), Comrade Issa Aremu on behalf of the chairman, Governing Council, management and staff of the Institute commiserates with the family of late legal luminary, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, friends and associates on the death of Mr. Mohammed Fawehinmi the son of the legendary human rights activist!

“The late Mohammed Fawehinmi, who is a graduate of business administration from the University of Lagos and an LLB degree holder from the University of Buckingham, died at 52 on the eve of International Youth Day. Mohammed shows that it’s not how long but how well. His life also reveals that there’s ability in disability!

“Even on wheelchair following an unfortunate auto accident that paralysed him for decades, his voice was nonetheless strident against injustice, greed and repression. He ably represented his father at the historic post-humours honours for the heroes of Nigeria democracy on June 12 in 2019 by President Muhammadu Buhari

“May Allah grant the entire Chief Gani Fawenhinmi family, especially his aged mother, children, and friends and associates the fortitude to bear this irreparable and irreplaceable loss, and admit the departed soul into Aljanat Firdaus.”